Former LDF convenor EP Jayarajan ends IndiGo boycott to pay respects to veteran CPM Leader Yechury

KANNUR: After a two-year self-imposed boycott of IndiGo, former LDF convenor EP Jayarajan travelled on the airline to New Delhi on Thursday to pay last respects to veteran CPM leader Sitaram Yechury. Jayarajan boarded the IndiGo flight from Karipur airport at 10:30pm.

“My stand at the time was correct, but under current circumstances, my present position is right,” he told reporters. On his relations with the party, he said, “My current relation with the party is not significant, only Yechury is important.” Jayarajan promised to explain his actions in detail later.

Jayarajan had boycotted IndiGo following an incident on July 13, 2022, when he attempted to block Youth Congress workers from protesting against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan onboard an IndiGo flight. Soon after, the airlines imposed a one-week ban on Jayarajan and a two-week ban on the YC workers involved. Peeved, Jayarajan announced he would not fly with IndiGo.

Despite IndiGo later apologising for the incident, Jayarajan stood firm. He had also remarked: “This is a dirty company. They are not interested in taking action against wrongdoers. Therefore, I will not fly on the company’s flight.” The decision had significantly impacted his travel plans, particularly his trips to Thiruvananthapuram, while he was LDF convenor, until the introduction of the Vande Bharat Express and Air India services.