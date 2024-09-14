Poor wages leave Kerala's handloom industry in disarray

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For Sarojini Amma, 86, one of the oldest traditional weavers from Nemom in Thiruvananthapuram, the craft is not just livelihood but a tradition passed down through generations. Despite her age and ailments, Sarojini turns up at the Travancore Textiles Handloom Weavers’ Industrial Co-operative Society, her workplace for decades, every day.

As poor wages and other issues keep younger generations away, elderly weavers are fighting the odds to keep Kerala’s traditional handloom industry alive. “I come here every day to do what I love. I have gotten slow, but I still possess the drive and hope to earn until my last day,” said Sarojini.

Kerala’s financial crisis has plunged the handloom industry into despair, with thousands of weavers getting their six-month wages recently, after a harrowing eight-month wait.

Onam market bleak

Things are looking bleak for traditional weavers and societies this Onam. “Last year, we generated around Rs 12 lakh during Onam. This year, we could raise just Rs 8 lakh so far,” said an office-bearer of the society. There are also fewer working days.

“We depend on the National Handloom Development Corporation Ltd to procure yarn at subsidised rates. There is often a supply delay, which reduces the number of working days. We also have to make payments in advance, which is impossible for many societies,” said the office-bearer.

Of 520 societies registered in Kerala, just 300 are operational. Weavers’ strength has also dwindled from 1.2 lakh in early 2000s. As per the data with the Directorate of Handloom and Textiles (DHT), just 25,000 traditional weavers are working under registered societies now. The annual turnover has dropped too.

“In 2017, the industry registered an annual turnover of around Rs 400 crore. Last year, it was less than Rs 100 crore. Without government support, it is hard for the industry to sustain itself as there is tight competition from the powerloom industry,” said a DHT official.

Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Kannur are the three main hubs of traditional handloom in Kerala.