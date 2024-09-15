Kerala tourism riding high on pop culture-internet trends bandwagon

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: ‘Very demure and very mindful’ - this is how one thinks of the promotional works that Kerala Tourism does on social media. Kerala Tourism has mastered the art of staying fresh and relevant on social media, cleverly tapping into pop culture and internet trends to lure global audiences. From rappers to internet slang, series, and movie references, they have found their way to showcase the state’s gems to the world.

At a time when the world is behind rapping and the politics behind it, there is no better way to promote tourism than by jumping on the bandwagon. In a recent reel that they posted, all the favourite rappers like Hanumankind, Vedan, Dabzee, ThirumaLi, Fejo, Think Music India, Baby Jean, Rapkid, ViiBee and Neeraj Madhav were featured to say that ‘Kerala rap is quite the drip, so c’mon, pack up and do the trip’.

Take Hanumankind’s global hit ‘Big Dawgs’, shot in Ponnani’s motordrome. Kerala Tourism grabbed the chance to highlight what Kerala has to offer. With cheeky posts calling this ‘Keralakind’ - a nod to Hanumankind, the team ate it leaving no crumbs!

“The pop culture campaigning has definitely increased engagement in the official handles of Kerala tourism. Moment marketing does its job. The Keralakind video has received much attention and shares. Promotion works are the initial and important steps in tourism. When pop culture references are used, user engagement increases. Today, it is through ‘likes’ and ‘shares’ that many people go in search of places, so good marketing can definitely serve its purpose,” said a marketing department official of Kerala Tourism.

But it’s not just rappers. Movie buffs get their share of attention, too. References to iconic films like ‘La La Land’, ‘Kumbalangi Nights’ and ‘Premam’, transport fans right into the heart of the action. Whether it’s the bioluminescence of Kumbalangi or the famed bridges from these films, tourists are drawn to the locations where their favourite movie moments were filmed. Enter cinema tourism - where your next vacation destination is the place that starred in your favourite scene.