Mayyazhi and Delhi are my native places... I’m caught between these two worlds

It has been five decades since Malayali readers were riveted by a bunch of simple folks in a village on the banks of River Mayyazhi. A flag-bearer of modern literature in Malayalam, novelist M Mukundan turned 82 last Tuesday. An award-winning writer and former cultural attache of the French Embassy in Delhi, Mukundan speaks to TNIE on his six decades as a writer, why he remains both an ardent fan and staunch critic of the Left, his views on leaders like EMS and VS, & his memories of Onam. Excerpts

You’ve just turned 82 and Mayyazhippuzhayude Theerangalil has turned 50. As you celebrate 60 years of writing, how do you reflect on your writings?

Yes, Mayyazhi is 50! I’m still known for that novel. Recently, a young girl told me she’d read it twice. I joked that she wasn’t born when I wrote it, and she replied that her mother wasn’t born then either! It’s a novel that transcends generations. I’m happy to have written something that resonates with everyone. There are two types of writing: one that appeals to a wide audience and another that’s exclusive to a few. I’ve always preferred writing for the masses. What’s the point of writing if nobody reads it? I’m satisfied that my work has inspired readers to explore literature and seek out other writings of mine.

It is said that you were dissatisfied with the first draft and rewrote the novel after a few years...

This story has been with me since childhood. I didn’t know what literature was then, but images and conversations would appear in my mind. The idea evolved over time. I first wrote the novel at 25, but it had been gestating for 10 years. shared it with N V Krishna Warrier, who liked it but pointed out flaws. I reworked it but still felt it wasn’t right, so I destroyed it. Three or four years later, I wrote it again. This time, when I shared it with others, they liked it, and that’s the version we know today.

If you were writing Mayyazhipuzhayude Theerangalil now, how would your decisions regarding Dasan, the protagonist, change?

There would certainly be changes. With a different perspective, Dasan may not be the same character I created at 25. Age influences our character development, so perhaps Dasan would be older too. The world has changed, and those changes would inevitably impact the story.