Suspected Nipah death in Malappuram

MALAPPURAM: A suspected Nipah death has been reported in Malappuram district. The samples of a 23-year-old college student, who died while undergoing treatment for fever at a private hospital in Perinthalmanna last Monday, have reportedly tested positive for Nipah virus during the preliminary examination in Kozhikode.

However, the infection can be confirmed only after getting the results of the samples sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune. The youth, a resident of Naduvath in Thiruvali, was studying MSc Psychology at a college in Bengaluru.

“He came home on August 23. He developed a fever last week and when it worsened, he was taken to a private hospital in Perinthalmanna on September 8. However, he died on September 9. Doctors said he had fever and jaundice,” said Ramankutty K, Thiruvali panchayat president.

“We have not received any official confirmation on Nipah infection. His family members do not have any health issues or symptoms right now. We are checking the details of persons who came in contact with the deceased,” said Ramankutty.