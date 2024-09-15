Three more palliyodams to add glitz to Uthrattathi regatta in Kerala

PATHANAMTHITTA: This season, three stunning new palliyodams have joined the iconic snake boat fleet, used for the annual water processions of Uthrattathi Jalamela and Valla Sadhya in the Pampa river. Palliyodams are a symbolic representation of Lord Parthasarathy. These snake boats are Parthasarathy’s ‘Palli Kollunna Odam’ (resting boats) and were made to look like Sheshanaga, the serpent on which Lord Vishnu rests.

As these iconic boats age, they are replaced or even exchanged among regions (karas). According to boat experts, they can last up to 60 to 100 years with proper maintenance. Skilled traditional carpenters from Vishwakarma families craft these expensive boats, valued between Rs 55 lakh to Rs 1 crore today.

Varying from the traditional ‘Chundan Vallam,’ palliyodams have steep elevation on both ends and resemble a curved ‘U”. In a symbolic way, four amarakkars (captains) of the boat represent four Vedic scriptures and the eight singers represent “Ashtadik palakanmar.” As many as 64 oarsmen represent 64 arts.

“As many as 52 boats, including 34 belonging to NSS, funded by residents of various regions (Kara), will participate in the water carnival this time. Among the new three, one palliyodam belongs to Chakkamar Mahasabha,” K V Sambadevan, president, Palliyoda Seva Sangham, a collective of snake boats, said. Niranam Kadapra Puthen Palliyodam, belonging to Niranam Kadapra, No 18 Chakkamar Mahasabha, was built with the assistance of Airoor Santhosh Achari. Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai had presided over its Neeraniyal, the launching ceremony last week.

Another one Keekkozhur-Vayalathala Palliyodam was introduced after the old one got damaged. The Keekkozhur region did not have palliyodams after 1970. Later, they got one from Kottathoor Kara which got damaged. It is being relaunched this time.

The palliyodam symbolises communal harmony and represents Lord Parthasarathy’s boat in Aranmula, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of the region. Mar Thoma Church has given its land for the construction of Keekozhur Palliyodam while Orthodox Church Nilakkal Diocese head Joshua Mar Nicodemose has given the first contribution.