Traditional combat act ‘Onathallu’ gasps for breath as grants run dry

THRISSUR: Onapoovu, Onasadya, Onapattu, and Onakkali are all specialties of the festive season in Kerala. Among them, Onathallu is unique as it incorporates a competitive spirit and which only skilled performers can execute. However, things have come to such a pass that the age-old ‘freestyle wrestling’ of Kerala is gasping for breath, with the financial aid from the tourism department pending for four years.

While the organisers have decided not to hold ‘Onathallu’ this year citing solidarity with the Wayanad landslides, it appears financial constraints have also been a factor behind their distancing themselves from the tradition.

Onathallu, also known as Kayyamkali, is usually performed on Avittam, a day after Thiruvonam. The combat between trained practitioners of Kalaripayattu used to be common in Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram districts. ‘Onathallu’ has its references in ‘Madurai Kanchi’, a poem written by Mangudi Marudhanar. Around 30 years ago, the Kunnamkulam-based Popular Arts and Sports Sangham reinvented ‘Onathallu’ and organised it in their own way. Save a few occasions like the 2018 flood and the Covid lockdown, the club managed to organise the event smoothly.

“Earlier, the Kalari Asan in each region would train outstanding disciples for Onathallu. Since the entire system has changed, we now hire skilled Kalari practitioners to take part in the event,” Popular Arts and Sports Sangham secretary Venunathan Eerath told TNIE.

Derby Cheeran, one of the organisers of the event, said the last grant they received was around Rs 1.5 lakh, four years ago. “Organising Onathallu has become expensive, reflecting the market situation. We kept it going only because of a passion for it. We used to have a large audience coming in from various parts of the state to witness this at Kunnamkulam,” he said.

In addition to the traditional Onathallu, the club also organised karate, judo, and other competitions as part of the festivities. A procession heralding the ‘Onathallu’ would also be held before the actual event.

“Though we sent letters to the officials concerned and people’s representatives, including Kunnamkulam MLA A C Moideen and ministers, seeking an increase in the financial assistance and to sanction pending funds, the requests have fallen on deaf ears,” Venunathan pointed out.