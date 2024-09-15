Uthrada Kizhi presented to Vayaskara royal family in Kerala

KOTTAYAM: Preserving long-time tradition, N K Saumyavathi Thampuratti, a member of the erstwhile Cochin Royal Family from Vayaskara Illam, was presented with the traditional Uthrada Kizhi on Saturday. The Uthrada Kizhi is a symbolic gesture of respect given to former Royal family members by the government on the occasion of Uthradam, the day before Onam.

During a modest ceremony at the Vayaskara Raj Bhavan Kovilakam, the Kizhi, containing an amount of Rs 1,001, was presented to Thampuratti, the wife of A R Raja Raja Varma of Vayaskara Illam, by Kottayam Collector John V Samuel. The event was attended by MLA Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, Kottayam tehsildar S N Anilkumar, and Kottayam village officer M Niyas.

The tradition began before Independence when the Maharaja of Kochi began gifting the women in his family with funds to purchase Onakkodi. The distribution was scheduled for Uthradam.

Following the merger of Travancore and Cochin states, this tradition was formalised as an endowment known as Travancore-Cochin State Charities-Sree Rama Varma Endowment-Uthradam Payment, with the government taking on the responsibility. Each year, the endowment amount is allocated from the Thrissur district treasury and delivered to the Kottayam taluk office by a representative of the Thrissur collector.