Wayanad landslides: Two sites chosen for rehabilitating survivors

KALPETTA: Steps are in progress to finalise a place for permanent resettlement of Wayanad landslide victims. Out of 29 places considered in the district, two are in the final list. The plots are located in Kalpetta municipality and Muppainad panchayat. If the government gives sanction, the authorities will start procedures to acquire the land.

The areas considered for rehabilitation were examined by an expert committee appointed by the government and headed by Dr John Mathai. The Dr John Mathai committee submitted a list of nine suitable spots. Later, various government departments also conducted studies to identify the lands for rehabilitation.

Then the district authorities included more places and forwarded the report to the government. The locations in Kalpetta municipality and Muppainad panchayat were decided by the officials in consultation with the leaders of all parties.

The landslide victims have raised a demand to rehabilitate them together in one place. The government departments are planning the rehabilitation project accordingly and it is envisaged to build a township. It has been decided to build single-storey houses of 1,000 sq ft for the victims in a symmetrical style.

The foundation will be laid in a way that the victims can build a second floor in the future as per their choice. The collector said that efforts are being made to complete the rehabilitation as soon as possible. Distribution of financial aid to disaster victims is also progressing.