Wisdom blooms! At 74, Thankamma from Kerala embraces learning

KOTTAYAM: At the age of 74, Thankamma P M, affectionately known as Thankamma Chedathi, achieved a historic milestone by gaining admission to a regular college to pursue B Com Honors. She was accepted into VISAT College of Arts and Science, Elanji, through the common admission process (CAP) of Mahatma Gandhi University in Kottayam.

Thankamma’s journey to reclaim the education she was deprived of in her youth is truly inspiring. Born in 1951 in Vellilapally village of Ramapuram panchayat, she was forced to halt her studies after Class 8. In 1968, she got married and settled in Elanji and went on to have two children, both of whom are now married.

As a member of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), she understood that a 10th-grade qualification was necessary to attain a leadership position.

With this goal in mind, she completed the equivalency programme offered by the Literacy Mission, passing the 10th-grade exam with an impressive 74% score.

Further studies were once again put on hold. However working with the KPMS organisation, participating in activities at Marangoli Church, and engaging in Kudumbashree activities reignited Thankamma’s passion for learning.

Thankamma completed her Class 10 equivalency before her daughter-in-law. But she was inspired to resume studies when her daughter-in-law continued hers. As a well-educated grandmother, she often conducted ‘vidyarambham’ ceremonies for many children in her community. She passed the Plus Two examination with an impressive 78% in Humanities of the 2024 Literacy Mission Equivalency Examination.

In recognition of her dedication and achievements, VISAT Arts & Science College facilitated Thankamma’s enrollment in the B.Com Honors programme. Mahatma Gandhi University even updated its admission portal to accommodate her unique situation.

With great enthusiasm, Thankamma began her studies at VISAT College, balancing her coursework with her responsibilities as a Kudumbashree and MGNREGS worker.

Dressed in a new uniform and filled with pride, Thankamma Chedathi attends classes diligently, demonstrating that it is never too late to pursue one’s dreams.