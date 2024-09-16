Driver arrested in fatal hit-and-run in Kerala's Mynagappally

KOLLAM: The Sasthamcotta police have arrested a resident of Patharam in connection with a fatal hit-and-run incident in Mynagappally, Kollam, which claimed the life of a 45-year-old woman.

The accused has been identified as Ajmal, and he was apprehended in Bharanikavu around 9:00 am. He has been charged with culpable homicide. Earlier, the police had detained Sreekutty, a doctor who was in the car with Ajmal at the time of the accident.

Also, the State Human Rights Commission has taken suo motu cognizance of the case and requested a report from the Kollam Rural Police Chief within two weeks.

“It is surprising to know that the woman in the car, who is a doctor, did not understand the gravity of the incident,” V.K. Beena Kumari, a member of the Commission, said.

According to the police source, both Ajmal and Sreekutty were under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident. After consuming liquor at a friend's house in Sasthamcotta, they were travelling to Karunagappally. Residents have also claimed to have seen the two drinking inside the car just minutes before the crash.