Driver arrested in fatal hit-and-run in Kerala's Mynagappally

KOLLAM: The Sasthamcotta police have arrested a resident of Patharam in connection with a fatal hit-and-run incident in Mynagappally, Kollam, which claimed the life of a 45-year-old woman.
The accused has been identified as Ajmal, and he was apprehended in Bharanikavu around 9:00 am. He has been charged with culpable homicide. Earlier, the police had detained Sreekutty, a doctor who was in the car with Ajmal at the time of the accident.
Also, the State Human Rights Commission has taken suo motu cognizance of the case and requested a report from the Kollam Rural Police Chief within two weeks.
“It is surprising to know that the woman in the car, who is a doctor, did not understand the gravity of the incident,” V.K. Beena Kumari, a member of the Commission, said.
According to the police source, both Ajmal and Sreekutty were under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident. After consuming liquor at a friend's house in Sasthamcotta, they were travelling to Karunagappally. Residents have also claimed to have seen the two drinking inside the car just minutes before the crash.
The accident occurred around 5:45 pm on Sunday in Mynagappally, when Ajmal's car struck two women, Kunjumol and her sister-in-law Fauzia, who were on a scooter.
The impact knocked both women to the ground, with Kunjumol falling under the vehicle. In a panic, Ajmal reportedly drove over Kunjumol in an attempt to flee the scene. Eyewitnesses stated that the car’s rear-wheel ran over Kunjumol's body.
Kunjumol was rushed to a private hospital by residents but unfortunately could not be saved. Fauzia, who was driving the scooter, sustained injuries and is currently receiving treatment at the same hospital. The body has also been shifted to the Government Medical College, Paripally for postmortem examination.