'Progressive Filmmakers Association' mooted in Mollywood

KOCHI: Amid the controversies around associations in Malayalam cinema, a group of filmmakers in Mollywood have proposed the formation of a new association. The 'Progressive Filmmakers Association' led by director Aashiq Abu, aims to reform the Malayalam film industry.

An open letter by filmmakers Aashiq Abu, Anjali Menon, Lijo Jose Pellissery, Rajeev Ravi, Rima Kallingal and Binesh Chandra emphasised the need to operate from the perspective of creating fair and equitable workplaces.

These are essential to a modern society based on the values of ethical responsibility, systematic modernization and worker empowerment, the letter said.

"It is time to bring a change in the Malayalam film industry, according to the modern systems, legal frameworks and collective responsibility. Rooted in the values of equality, cooperation and social justice, the organization will ensure that the rights of employees and the producers are protected and help the industry to grow," said the open letter.

Aashiq had recently announced his resignation from the FEFKA director's union following the release of the Hema committee report and other developments in the Malayalam film industry.

The letter called for the creation of inclusive workplaces where workers' rights are protected.

It highlighted the need for mutual support and solidarity to bring about change in the industry to ensure that the industry is sustainable and ethical.

"We envision a community that provides complementary tools, frameworks, guidelines, and support to carry out these responsibilities," said the letter, urging the people in the industry to join together to reform the Malayalam film industry and take it to the forefront in terms of creative excellence and industry standards.

"Let us join together to create a better future for the industry where everyone can work together with compassion,” said the letter.