Flawed MNREGA works prompt Kerala government to implement strict guidelines

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In view of the lapses that came to light in the implementation of works under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA), the state government has issued a new circular bringing in stringent measures.

According to the local self-government department (LSGD), though there is an increase in asset creation, some fault has been noticed in the line of work. There have been instances where the work was not finished completely, and construction was carried out on the land of non-beneficiaries. Under these circumstances, the department issued a circular with norms to follow while constructing individual assets and public assets.

Cattle shed, agricultural ponds, waste management systems, wells for irrigation have been included in individual asset creation in MNREGA. However, lack of awareness among beneficiaries about the project has been affecting the implementation of projects. Hence, the LSGD has instructed according priority to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, denotified tribes, nomad tribes, families below poverty line, those run by women or persons with disabilities, and the beneficiaries of land reform, PMAY projects and the Forest Rights Act.

The LSGD has also instructed that a copy of the work order should be submitted to the beneficiary with details of the popular estimate. There should be details of the quantity of each material to be used in the construction. The contract should be between the beneficiary and the panchayat.

“There have been instances in which full amount was disbursed to the beneficiary without the work’s completion. This is a clear form of corruption and those responsible will be dealt with legally. The amount will also be remitted from the official responsible,” said the circular.

It instructed that administrative sanction of the panchayat must be obtained for each work under MNREGA. “While signing the contract with the vendor, the panchayat must ensure only required materials are used,” it said.