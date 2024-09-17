From trusted driver at Malayalam film sets to prime accused in 2017 actress assault case: Who is Pulsar Suni?

KOCHI: M S Sunil aka Pulsar Suni was a trusted driver at Malayalam film sets until February 2017, when a gang led by him abducted an actor and raped her in a moving vehicle at Athani near Nedumbassery.

A native of Perumbavoor, 34-year-old Suni was nicknamed Pulsar Suni because of his love for Bajaj Pulsar motorcycles.

Suni had been working at film shooting sets as a driver since 2010. He was the personal driver of actor turned MLA Mukesh for a few years before being sacked for unknown reasons.

However, Suni continued to work as a driver at film sets which made him familiar to most of the actors in Mollywood.

As per the prosecution case, Suni was acquainted with actor Dileep who is the eighth accused in the actor abduction case, at the film shooting set of the movie 'Sound Thoma' in 2013.

According to the police finding, Dileep maintained a grudge towards the victim actor since 2013 for allegedly tipping off his former wife about his relationship with another actor.

There was a confrontation between Dileep and the victim during the rehearsal of a stage show conducted by AMMA held at a hotel in Kochi MG Road in 2013. At that time, Suni was working as the driver of actor Mukesh.