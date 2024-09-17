Homestay owners slam Kerala government’s ‘rest area for drivers’ order

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Hospitality industry representatives and homestay owners have slammed the government order mandating that tourist accommodation units provide a rest area for taxi drivers ferrying domestic and international tourist in and around the state.

The Kerala Homestay and Tourism Society (HATS) has approached the government, seeking clarity on the order and to exempt homestays and serviced villas from the mandate. There are approximately around 5,000 homestays and more than 1,000 serviced apartments in the state.

HATS director M P Sivaduttan said it is impossible to spare a rest area or room for drivers as a large majority of tourist accommodation units have only a small number of rooms.

“Hotels and homestays are totally different. Homestays are residential properties with a maximum of up to six rooms available for guest accommodation and the rest of the house is used by the family hosting the guest. Providing additional accommodation for drivers is impractical,” Sivaduttan said.

Pointing out that homestays in Kerala are smaller units with no more than three rooms dedicated for guest accommodation, he said the order mandating accommodation for drivers may lead to shutting down of such units.

HATS have given a memorandum to Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas, who has forwarded it to the tourism secretary for evaluation.