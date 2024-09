KOLLAM: The village of Mynagappally is mourning the heartbreaking loss of 47-year-old Kunjumol, a cancer survivor whose life was cut short in a hit-and-run on Sunday. Known for her resilience and deep commitment to her community, Kunjumol had survived breast cancer but could not survive the road accident.

According to family members, Kunjumol had been receiving treatment at the Regional Cancer Centre in Thiruvananthapuram for the past three years. Her battle with cancer was a testament to her strength and she had emerged as a symbol of hope for those battling cancer.

The accident happened at 5.30pm in Mynagappally when a car hit the scooter on which Kunjumol and her sister-in-law Fauzia were travelling. The car then ran over Kunjumol’s body. The accused, Karunagappally resident Ajmal (29) and Neyyattinkara resident Dr Sreekutty (27), fled the scene but were arrested by the Sasthamcotta police on Monday. According to the police, Ajmal, who was driving, and Sreekutty were both intoxicated. The accused were returning from a party in Sasthamcotta, the police said.

Kunjumol’s final act of generosity came just moments before the accident. Alongside Fauzia, she had gone to a nearby shop to buy ingredients for payasam, a sweet dish she had promised to prepare for the Nabi Dinam festival being celebrated at the Mynagappally mosque. “She was diagnosed with breast cancer seven years ago. With God’s grace, she was completely cured of cancer. She had promised to provide payasam to the mosque and had gone to buy ingredients. Unfortunately, she has left us forever,” said P M Sayid, a family friend.