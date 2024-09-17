Kerala: Nipah victim visited clinics, police station before hospital admission
MALAPPURAM: The travel details and timeline of the deceased 24-year-old, including a route map, were published by the health department on Monday. Those who suspect they may be included in the contact list after reviewing the route map should inform the control cell set up at the Government Guest House compound in Malappuram. The Nipah control cell can be contacted through the numbers 0483 2732010 and 0483 2732060.
The Nipah victim was an MSc psychology student in Bengaluru. He passed away in a private hospital in Perinthalmanna on September 9 and was buried on September 10. However, the health department announced on September 15 that the deceased had tested positive for Nipah after samples were analysed at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital and later at Pune Virology Institute.
The youth had returned to his home from Bengaluru on August 23 due to difficulties in walking, for which he had undergone treatment. He developed a fever on September 5 and sought treatment at four different hospitals in the district between September 5 and September 9. Additionally, he had travelled to various places with his friends.
The youth started showing symptoms of the infection on September 4. He was at his residence in Thiruvali on September 4 and September 5. On September 6, on the third day, he visited the Fasil Clinic at Naduvath, between 11.30 am and 12 noon. He travelled up and down in his car. The same day, he visited Babu ‘Parambarya Vaidyasala’ (traditional medicine) at Wandoor between 7.30 pm and 7.45 pm and then the Jafer Medical Clinic on Vaniyambalam Road between 8.18 pm and 10.30 pm.
On September 7, on the fourth day, he visited the Nilambur Police Station between 9.20 am and 9.30 am. He travelled up and down in an autorickshaw.
Later, he travelled in his car to NIMS Hospital at Wandoor, visiting the ‘emergency department’ between 7.45 pm and 8.24 pm. He was admitted to the NIMS ICU from 8.25 pm on September 7 to 1pm on September 8. On September 8, he was shifted to MES Hospital in Perinthalmanna in an ambulance at 1.25 pm. He was admitted to the ‘emergency department at MES Hospital at 2.06 pm and remained there till 3.55 pm. He was taken to the MRI room and was there from 3.59 pm to 5.25 pm. Taken back to the ‘emergency department’, he spent 25 minutes there between 5.35 and 6 pm. Later, between 6.10 pm and 12.50 am, he was at the MICU Unit-1.
On September 9, he was shifted to the MICU Unit-2 at 1 am and remained there till 8.46 am. He died soon after.