Kerala: Nipah victim visited clinics, police station before hospital admission

The youth started showing symptoms of the infection on September 4. He was at his residence in Thiruvali on September 4 and September 5. On September 6, on the third day, he visited the Fasil Clinic at Naduvath, between 11.30 am and 12 noon. He travelled up and down in his car. The same day, he visited Babu ‘Parambarya Vaidyasala’ (traditional medicine) at Wandoor between 7.30 pm and 7.45 pm and then the Jafer Medical Clinic on Vaniyambalam Road between 8.18 pm and 10.30 pm.

On September 7, on the fourth day, he visited the Nilambur Police Station between 9.20 am and 9.30 am. He travelled up and down in an autorickshaw.

Later, he travelled in his car to NIMS Hospital at Wandoor, visiting the ‘emergency department’ between 7.45 pm and 8.24 pm. He was admitted to the NIMS ICU from 8.25 pm on September 7 to 1pm on September 8. On September 8, he was shifted to MES Hospital in Perinthalmanna in an ambulance at 1.25 pm. He was admitted to the ‘emergency department at MES Hospital at 2.06 pm and remained there till 3.55 pm. He was taken to the MRI room and was there from 3.59 pm to 5.25 pm. Taken back to the ‘emergency department’, he spent 25 minutes there between 5.35 and 6 pm. Later, between 6.10 pm and 12.50 am, he was at the MICU Unit-1.

On September 9, he was shifted to the MICU Unit-2 at 1 am and remained there till 8.46 am. He died soon after.