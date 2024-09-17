Kerala road accidents: 14 die on Thiruvonam day

KOCHI: At least 14 people died in accidents in various parts of the state on Thiruvonam day and the day after with Thiruvananthapuram alone accounting for five deaths. In addition, several persons sustained injuries, some seriously, in the accidents.

While Kozhikode reported four deaths, Ernakulam witnessed three. In Kasaragod, a young man died after a car hit his scooter and Kollam reported the hit and run case which ended the life of a 47-year-old cancer survivor woman. Three youngsters died and two seriously inured in bike collision at Kurakkanni near Varkala in Thiruvananthapuram at around 11. 15 pm on Sunday. The deceased have been identified as Anandabose (19) and Adithyan (19), of Edava and Jishnu (20), of Punnamoodu.

In Kozhikode, four deaths and 25 injuries were reported in road accidents. Police cited drunken driving, overspeeding, and traffic violations as primary causes of these accidents.

Ernakulam also saw several road accidents that claimed three lives on Onam day. In Kasaragod, Siddharth K (23) of Arattukadavu died after being hit by a car on his scooter near Nelliyadukkam on Sunday. (With inputs from bureaus)