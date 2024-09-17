Kerala sees ‘healthy trend’ as liquor sales go down this Onam

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Liquor sales during the nine days preceding Onam was marked at Rs 701 crore, which is Rs 14 crore lesser than the previous year’s Rs 715 crore, according to the preliminary sales figures released by Kerala State Beverages Corporation (Bevco). Meanwhile, milk sales saw a huge increase during the six days preceding Thiruvonam.

According to the Kerala State Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Limited (Milma), a total of 1.33 crore litres of milk was sold in six days.

“As many as 37,00,365 litres of milk was sold on Uthradam day alone. A total of 14.95 lakh litres of curd was also sold during the six days. 814 MT of ghee was sold during 24 days preceding Thiruvonam. The Onam market also showed that Milma products are the most preferred choice of Malayalees,” Milma chairman K S Mani said.

Liquor sales on Uthradam, the eve of Thiruvonam, however bucked, the declining trend in Bevco’s sales. Sales worth Rs 124 crore were recorded on September 14, the Uthradam day. This was Rs 4 crore more than the collection on the Thiruvonam eve last year, according to the corporation.

Bevco’s outlet at Asramam in Kollam registered the highest sales on Uthradam day, marked at Rs 1.15 crore. The outlet at Karunagappally came second at Rs 1.15 crore. The outlet at Chalakkudy in Thrissur came third at Rs 1.04 crore. Other outlets which topped the sales chart were Irinjalakuda outlet in Thrissur at Rs 1 crore, PowerHouse road outlet in Thiruvananthapuram at Rs 99.40 lakh, Changanassery outlet in Kottayam at 94.65 lakh, Tirur outlet in Malappuram at Rs 87.84 lakh and Court Junction outlet at Cherthala in Alappuzha at Rs 86.73 lakh.