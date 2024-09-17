Kerala woman spends Rs 7.85 lakh on fancy number plate for Land Rover

PATHANAMTHITTA: Thiruvalla woman has set a new benchmark for the highest price paid for a fancy number plate in the state.

Adv. Niranjana Naduvathra, Director of Naduvathra Traders, secured the number plate "KL 27 M 7777" for her Land Rover Defender HSE during an auction conducted by the Thiruvalla RTO.

Niranjana's bid surpassed the previous record held by actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, who had spent Rs 7.5 lakh for his preferred fancy number plate for a Kochi-registered car.

Niranjana purchased the number plate for her Range Rover Defender HSE, which is finished in Carpathian Grey and valued at Rs 1.78 crore. Her company, Naduvathra Traders, is involved in supplying materials for various infrastructure development projects, including national highway construction. She is also the Director of Earthex Ventures Pvt. Ltd, which operates in quarries, crushers, and related sectors.

Securing her desired number plate was a significant dream for Niranjana, who remarked, "The government can utilise the income through such auctions for various developmental activities."

The auction of fancy number plates is a substantial source of revenue for the State Exchequer through the Motor Vehicle Department. Previously, KS Balagopal from Thiruvananthapuram spent Rs 31 lakh on the most expensive fancy number plate in the state, "KL 01 CK 1." Other high-value number plates in Kerala include "KL 01 CB 1" at Rs 18 lakh and "KL 08 BL 1" at Rs 17.15 lakh.