Malappuram on high alert amid Nipah scare; 175 in contact list

The youth, a resident of Naduvath in Thiruvali panchayat, had been undergoing treatment for fever at a private hospital in Perinthalmanna, where he died on September 9. He was pursuing post-graduation in Bengaluru and had come home on August 23. While the health department has not officially announced that any of the victim’s friends in Bengaluru are under observation, a source confirmed that at least six of his friends have been advised to remain vigilant.

The health department on Monday published the travel details, including a route map, of the youth. He developed a fever on September 5 and sought treatment at four different hospitals in the district. Additionally, he had travelled to various places with his friends.

Malappuram District Medical Officer R Renuka said 13 people in the contact list are under observation in the district. “Of them, 10 are at the Manjeri Government MCH, and three are in home isolation. Samples from all individuals in the contact list will be tested following Nipah protocol,” the DMO said.