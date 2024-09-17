Supreme Court to hear Siddique Kappan's plea seeking relaxation of bail conditions

The Supreme Court would hear a plea by Kerala Journalist Siddique Kappan seeking relaxation of bail conditions.

Kappan is presently out on bail after two years of incarceration in the Hathras conspiracy case.

He has sought the relaxation of the bail condition that he shall record his presence at the police station in Uttar Pradesh every Monday, Live Law reported.

Kappan has been in custody since October 6, 2020 under Sections 17/18 of UAPA, Sections 120B, 153A/295A IPC, 65/72 IT Act for alleged conspiracy to incite riots following the gangrape-murder of a Dalit minor girl in Hathras where he had gone to report the Hathras rape-murder crime.

In December 2022, the Allahabad High Court granted bail to Kappan in the PMLA case and he walked out of jail in February 2023.

According to Live Law, a bench of Justices P.S. Narasimha and R. Mahadevan will hear Kappan on a plea regarding the relaxation of bail conditions after two weeks. Meanwhile, the Counsel for the State Uttar Pradesh has been asked to seek instructions on the case.