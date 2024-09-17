WCC urges CM Pinarayi Vijayan to end media trial by news channel

KOCHI: The Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) on Monday accused a news channel of subjecting the information and statements provided to the Justice Hema Committee to media trials after the same were brought under the purview of the special team that is investigating the harassment allegations against known names in the Malayalam film industry.

In an open letter, the WCC members requested Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to take immediate action and put a stop to the attacks, which, they alleged, were a violation of privacy.

“We met you personally to share the concern. However, the statements, which the Hema Committee, the government and the court decided not to release out of respect for the privacy of the tortured,” are reaching the public through a channel, said the letter. “This has put at least a few among those who are in possession of the entire report under suspicion,” it said.

From the information released, it is even possible to identify the person who gave the statement, the WCC members said, adding that this could make the lives of women who were subjected to assault miserable and stressful.