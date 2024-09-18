16 people in Nipah victim’s contact list test negative in Kerala

MALAPPURAM: As the health department intensifies its efforts to combat Nipah by placing Malappuram district under surveillance, the samples taken from three persons on the contact list of the Nipah victim in Thiruvali tested negative for the infection on Tuesday.

With the latest test results announced on the day, 16 people from the contact list of the victim have tested negative so far. As part of preventive measures, 80 new people have been added to the contact list of the 24-year-old victim. Health Minister Veena George said, of the newly added people, 50 people are in the high-risk category.

Including the 80 people added, a total of 255 people are currently on the contact list. Among them, 77 are healthcare workers as the victim took treatment from four hospitals in Malappuram.

Of the 255 people, 171 are in the primary contact list and 84 in the secondary contact list. Of the primary list, 128 people are in the high-risk category.

Four people with symptoms of the disease were admitted to Manjeri Medical College Hospital (MCH) on the day. Including them, six people are receiving treatment at Manjeri Government MCH and 21 people at Perinthalmanna MES Medical College Hospital.

Thirty people from the college in Bengaluru where the 24-year-old who passed away studied are also on the contact list. The victim was an MSc Psychology student in the college. However, the students are included in the low-risk category.

As part of Nipah preparedness, 30 isolation rooms, six ICU beds, and six ventilators have been set up at the Manjeri Government MCH. Strong mental support is being provided to those included in the contact list. Psychological support was also provided to 214 people through the call centre set up in Malappuram.

Veena said the health department was working to determine if anyone had contracted the virus from the deceased. “Samples of all people in the contact list will be tested, with priority given to those in the high-risk category and anyone showing symptoms of the virus,” the minister added.