From driver to criminal, a lookback at key accused in actor abduction case

KOCHI: M S Sunil aka Pulsar Suni was a trusted call driver at film sets until February 2017 when a gang led by him abducted an actor and raped her in a moving vehicle at Athani near Nedumbassery. A native of Perumbavoor, 34-year-old Suni was known as Pulsar due to his love for Bajaj Pulsar motorcycles.

Suni has been working at film shooting sets as a driver since 2010. He was the personal driver of actor-turned-MLA Mukesh for a few years before being sacked for unknown reasons. However, Suni continued to work as a call driver at film sets which made him familiar to most actors in Mollywood.

As per the prosecution case, Suni was acquainted with actor Dileep who is the eighth accused in the actor abduction case, at the film shooting set of Sound Thoma in 2013. As per the police finding, Dileep maintained a grudge towards the victim since 2013 for allegedly tipping off his former wife about his relationship with another actor. There was a confrontation between Dileep and the victim during the rehearsal of a stage show conducted by AMMA held at a hotel in Kochi in 2013. At that time, Suni was working as the driver of actor Mukesh.

“He enjoyed close proximity with actors. He also wanted to make appearances in movies. During the probe, we collected evidence about his presence at various film sets. There is strong evidence against him in the case,” a police officer who was part of the initial stage of the probe said.

Following this, Dileep allegedly tasked Suni with attacking the victim, as per the police case file. Both also met on the set of the movie Georgettan’s Pooram and he was promised money on completion of the task. Pulsar asked five of his close friends to join him in abducting the actor who was returning from a film shooting location in Thrissur to Kochi on February 17, 2017. After being kidnapped, she was raped in a moving vehicle, according to the police.