Six booked for serving liquor to Class 7 students in Kerala

ALAPPUZHA: Cherthala excise circle office has registered a case against six people for serving toddy (palm wine) to Class 7 students at Pallichanda near Poochakkal. Employees of shop TS No 52 Pallichanda K Manoharan, manager Mohanan, and licensees Chandrappan, Rama Devi, Ashokan, and S Sreekumar were booked under the Abkari Act 56g15G.

The incident relating to the case happened on August 13, on the occasion of Onam celebration at a school near Pallichanda. Seven students of Class 7 arrived at the shop and purchased two bottles of toddy. The students consumed a portion of the toddy in the bush near Pallipuram temple and kept it in their bags.

They drank the remaining portion in the school toilet. However, one of the students started vomiting soon after. He was then taken to Thuravoor Taluk Hospital by his parents. However, his condition deteriorated and he was shifted to Alappuzha Medical College Hospital. The boy was discharged from the hospital on Monday.

The excise officials submitted a report on the incident to the excise commissioner on August 14.

“The commissioner has the authority to take action against the violators. We expect the department will take proper action in the coming days,” said Cherthala excise inspector P M Sumesh.

Meanwhile, the department has decided to provide counselling for the children after their conditions get better.

The samples of the toddy were collected from the shop and sent for laboratory examination to ascertain whether it had any adulteration.