Three-day old body of 48-year-old man found in car in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The body of a man was found under the backseat of his car parked near a service road in Kulathoor national highway on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Joseph Peter (48), a resident of Poundkadavu in Veli. His identity was confirmed by his brother, who was called to the scene after locals alerted the police about a foul smell emanating from the vehicle in the morning.

Thumba police have initiated an investigation led by the Kazhakoottam SP.

The body was found under the backseat of the car. According to the Thumba police, preliminary investigations indicate that Joseph died at least three days ago. Locals reported last seeing him on Thiruvonam day (Sunday).

Police traced the car's owner using the vehicle registration. When they attempted to reach Joseph Peter by phone, they found the device switched off. Police then reached out to Joseph Peter's brother, who arrived at the scene and identified the body.

As per initial reports, Joseph Peter had a medical history of epilepsy. "We are awaiting the postmortem report and forensic test results. The investigation is ongoing," said Thumba police.

Joseph is survived by wife, son and daughter. His wife and son are currently living abroad while his daughter is married.