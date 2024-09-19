Body of missing teen recovered in Kerala Idukki, search continues for missing cousin in Anchuruli area

IDUKKI: Tragedy struck in Idukki's Erattayar tunnel area when two cousins, Athul (13) and Aswaresh (8), went missing while bathing. Athul's body was recovered by local residents on Thursday, but the search continues for Aswaresh.

Athul alias Ambadi (13) is the son of Ponnappan and Rejitha of Mayiladumpara house, Kayamkulam. Aswaresh alias Appu (8) is the son of Ratheesh of Myladumpara house, Upputhara.

The cousins had visited their grandparents' house on Thursday and went to the tunnel area around 9:30 am. While bathing, one boy slipped into the water, and the other was swept away trying to escape. Their cousin, who witnessed the incident, alerted locals, who launched a search operation.

Fire and rescue officials, along with local residents, are searching for Aswaresh, feared swept away to the Anchuruli area. This location has a history of drowning incidents, with some rescued and others losing their lives.

Search operations are ongoing.