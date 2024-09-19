Kerala confirms India’s second monkeypox case; 16 in isolation

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state has confirmed its first —and India’s second—case of monkeypox (mpox) this year in a 38-year-old man from Edavanna in Malappuram.

Following the confirmation, Health Minister Veena George has advised the public to exercise caution and announced a list of hospitals equipped for treatment and isolation in each district.

The man, who returned from Dubai on September 13, is under treatment at the Manjeri Medical College Hospital. He had sought treatment on September 16 for high fever accompanied by visible blisters, prompting the authorities to send his samples for testing. The confirmation came from the virology lab in Kozhikode MCH.

“The family members, people who travelled with him on the plane, and those who travelled with him in the district after his arrival are on the contact list. They were instructed to remain in home isolation and inform health authorities if they develop any symptoms of the disease. No one on the contact list is currently showing any symptoms,” said Malappuram District Medical Officer R Renuka.

The 38-year-old visited two hospitals and travelled with his friends to local shops after his arrival. Edavanna panchayat authorities have arranged rapid response teams to provide food and necessary items to those in isolation. The health department compiled the contact list by tracing his activities in the district after his arrival from Dubai and using the assistance from the airline authorities — to identify those who travelled with him.

The patient was living with his parents at his residence in Padinjare Chathalloor. Since his wife and children were staying in another house, they were not included in the contact list. The patient had also self-quarantined at his residence, suspecting he had chickenpox symptoms. His precautionary move reduced the chances of infecting other family members.

The medical officer said the 38-year-old’s health is in good condition. “He had fever and mpox rashes on his hands and some other parts of his body. The rashes are now healing,” she said.

Samples from the patient will also be sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, to determine the virus strain. “To identify the strain, samples will be sent to NIV Pune soon. We need to speak with the patient to understand how he was infected. We will have that conversation after he recovers,” the DMO said.

The monkeypox virus can spread from animals to humans through direct contact with the blood, bodily fluids, or lesions of infected animals. Monkeypox virus infection has been found in various animals, including squirrels, rats, and different species of monkeys. People living in or near forested areas may be at risk of infection if they come into contact with infected animals.

The disease can spread from one person to another when someone touches the lesions or bodily fluids of an infected person. Human to human transmission can also occur when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or talks, spreading tiny droplets that contain the virus. If another person breathes in these droplets or touches them and then touches their face, they can get infected. Sexual contact with an infected person can also spread the virus.

Since vaccination against smallpox was stopped worldwide, the decreasing immunity to smallpox in the general population may also reduce immunity to monkeypox.

Veena said there was no need for concern. “We successfully provided supportive care to patients in the last outbreak. However, care should be taken to prevent the infection,” the minister said.

‘Pax from mpox-hit nations should report symptoms’

The first mpox case in India this year was reported in Delhi on September 9. Veena said there are surveillance teams at all airports in the state as per Union government guidelines.

“Passengers coming from countries where mpox has been reported should declare any symptoms upon arrival,” Veena said, adding that the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for mpox have been implemented for isolation, sample collection, and treatment.

The state government had established the SOPs back in 2022 when the India’s first mpox case was confirmed in Kerala. Veena instructed all government and private hospitals to adhere to the guidelines if any patient exhibits mpox symptoms.