Kerala court denies bail to doctor Sreekutty in Kollam hit-and-run case

KOLLAM: Sasthamcotta First Class Magistrate Court on Wednesday rejected the bail application of Dr Sreekutty, the second accused in the hit-and-run case that resulted in the death of Kunjumol. The prosecution argued that releasing the accused could affect the ongoing investigation. Additionally, the police have requested the custody of both accused persons -- Ajmal and Sreekutty.
Sources indicate that both of them may seek bail from the High Court.
Ajmal and Sreekutty were arrested by the Sasthamcotta police on Monday for allegedly hitting 47-year-old Kunjumol, a resident of Mynagappally, and fleeing the scene. Ajmal is facing the charges of culpable homicide, while Sreekutty is charged with incitement for allegedly urging Ajmal to escape without attempting to assist Kunjumol.
According to the police, the car involved in the accident has been registered in the name of Ajmal’s friend’s mother, who will be summoned for questioning.
The incident occurred at Mynagappally while the accused were returning from a party in Sasthamcotta at 5.30pm last Sunday. Ajmal struck the scooter on which Kunjumol and her sister-in-law, Fauzia, were travelling before running over Kunjumol and fleeing. Both accused are currently in judicial custody and were reportedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident.
Meanwhile, the motor vehicles department is preparing to issue a show-cause notice to Ajmal, with potential actions, including the cancellation of his driving license, pending completion of due procedures.