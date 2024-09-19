Kerala government, Opposition slam ‘one nation, one election’ proposal

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government and the Opposition have hit out at the Union Cabinet’s nod to the ‘one nation, one election’ proposal. While the CPI called it an ‘anti-federal’ move, the BJP termed the opposition towards holding simultaneous elections across the country as prompted by ‘narrow political interests’.

In a statement, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the Union Cabinet’s nod was part of the agenda to neutralise the federal system and to give absolute power to the Centre.

“The Sangh Parivar is trying to change the electoral politics in the country into a presidential form,” Pinarayi alleged.