Kerala High Court ban videography at Guruvayur temple

THRISSUR : The High Court on Wednesday imposed a ban on videography in front of the Sree Krishna Temple in Guruvayur, allowing it only for devaswom-related activities and weddings.

The decision follows a petition filed by a devotee in response to a controversy involving artist Jasma Salim, who recorded a video of herself cutting a cake in front of the temple. The incident raised concerns among devotees who felt that such actions were disrespectful to the sacred site.

In an official statement, Guruvayur Devaswom announced that steps have already been taken to enforce the ban. Devaswom chairman V K Vijayan held a meeting on Wednesday to discuss the issue and instructed officers to ensure compliance with the order. The devaswom has warned that any videography outside the permitted purposes will result in police action.

Under Section 83(1) of the Kerala Police Act 2011, the Guruvayur Sreekrishna Temple is designated as a protected zone where videography is restricted to temple-related purposes. However, videography is permitted for weddings held in the area in front of the temple.