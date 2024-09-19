Southern districts in Kerala reap rich dividends in marigold cultivation, poor response in Ernakulam

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Post Onam, there have been mixed reviews on marigold farming in the state. While the southern districts reaped rich dividends from flower farming, it has not been the same in certain areas in Ernakulam district. Two CPM MLAs V K Prasanth and I B Sathish had been focusing on marigold farming for the past several years. A group of women flower farmers belonging to Mazhuvannoor panchayat limits in Muvattupuzha in Ernakulam district has decided to take up tapioca farming as a means to tide over the loss generated from marigold cultivation.
With the Onam festive season coming to an end, Vattiyoorkavu MLA Prasanth is an elated lot. He had undertaken marigold farming in an acre of land in his constituency ahead of the Onam season. Despite the state government deciding not to have Onam celebrations in offices and educational institutions, Prasanth’s flowers sold like hotcakes. He told TNIE that his farmers received Rs 1.75 lakh from selling home-grown vegetables in his constituency and also marigold flowers.
“On numerous occasions, my team faced a dearth of marigold flowers. Out of Rs 1.75 lakh, we got Rs 35,000 from selling flowers alone which has been a good turnout. We sold marigold for Rs 150 per kg. The majority of the customers were local households, schools, colleges and offices for adorning the floral carpets in a low-key affair compared to the previous years,” said Prasanth.
When it came to Kattakada assembly constituency, local MLA Satheesh transformed it into a marigold haven. If he had done flower harvesting on 27.92 hectares last year, this Onam season he initiated farming on 37.75 hectares. It means Satheesh enhanced his flower farming by 24 acres compared to the previous year.
He ensured that the flower farmers got Rs 650 per cent of land. The farmers have endorsed their MLA’s claim citing that the marigold farming has been beneficial. But that has not been the case with Mary Sheeba and her friends in Muvattupuzha. They were unable to find a market for their produce which saw the Krishi Bhavan in Mazhuvannoor panchayat urging them to put a stall from Atham for a week.
“The local school authorities bought marigold flowers from us worth Rs 3,500. They bought it after seeing our predicament. A few local shopkeepers also came forward to buy our produce at Rs 50 per kg when the market price ranges between Rs 200 - Rs 250. We have not plucked our remaining flowers since last Saturday. Thousands of flowers are in bloom. We have decided to remove the entire marigold plants and instead venture into tapioca farming”, a dejected Mary Sheeba added.