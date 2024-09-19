Southern districts in Kerala reap rich dividends in marigold cultivation, poor response in Ernakulam

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Post Onam, there have been mixed reviews on marigold farming in the state. While the southern districts reaped rich dividends from flower farming, it has not been the same in certain areas in Ernakulam district. Two CPM MLAs V K Prasanth and I B Sathish had been focusing on marigold farming for the past several years. A group of women flower farmers belonging to Mazhuvannoor panchayat limits in Muvattupuzha in Ernakulam district has decided to take up tapioca farming as a means to tide over the loss generated from marigold cultivation.

With the Onam festive season coming to an end, Vattiyoorkavu MLA Prasanth is an elated lot. He had undertaken marigold farming in an acre of land in his constituency ahead of the Onam season. Despite the state government deciding not to have Onam celebrations in offices and educational institutions, Prasanth’s flowers sold like hotcakes. He told TNIE that his farmers received Rs 1.75 lakh from selling home-grown vegetables in his constituency and also marigold flowers.