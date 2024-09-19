Tigers paint Thrissur streets yellow, orange and black

THRISSUR : Seven teams, 359 artists sporting shades of yellow, orange, black and white, hundreds of spectators... The cultural capital of the state was captivated by the roaring ‘tigers’ rambling to the beats of ‘Pulikottu’ on Wednesday as the Onam celebrations of Thrissur came to a close with the traditional Pulikkali art form.

Famous for its unique pattern resembling the striped and spotted coats of tigers and leopards painted on the face and torso of artists, Pulikkali has received immense appreciation across the world for its celebration of colours and the art of body painting. In an era where certain standards are considered as beauty, Pulikkali transcended all such notions and celebrates the beauty of curves and big bellies. On Wednesday, the Pulikkali was officially flagged off by Mayor M K Varghese as Patturaickal Desam Pulikkali team entered Swaraj Round from Shoranur Road through Naikkanal Junction.

Other teams that participated included Viyyur Desam Pulikkali Sangham, Yuvajanasangham Viyyur, Sitaram Mill Desam, Sankaramkulangara Desam, Chakkamukku Desam, and Kanattukara Desam. As the scorching sun subsided in the evening, the artists painted as tigers started dancing to the Pulikkottu, taking a round of Thekkinkadu Maidan.

“It is believed that King Sakthan Thampuran of Cochin introduced Pulikkali in its present form. For people in Thrissur, it is a celebration of coming together as the organisers are all residents of the localities surrounding Thrissur. Even those who left the city for jobs or after marriage come back for Onam to witness Pulikkali and enjoy its flavours and fervour with friends and families here. The fest also gives a boost to the economy of the city as hundreds of people gather to witness the art form,” said A K Suresh, of Sitaram Mill Desam team.

Last year, only four teams participated in Pulikkali as post-Covid financial issues haunted the groups. However, with Thrissur Corporation hiking the financial assistance for each registered team, the number of participants increased this year.