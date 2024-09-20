Kerala: Injured puppy to undergo multiple surgeries on September 20

The gruesome incident happened on Monday on Mannarathala Balakrishnan Road at Valiyavila under Vattiyoorkavu Police station limits. Aravindan’s mother witnessed her next-door neighbour, Venugopalan Nair, attacking the puppy without any provocation.

Aravindan, an assistant professor in a government college in Malappuram who came to visit his mother during Onam, took the seriously injured puppy to Venugopalan Nair’s home to find out the cause of the attack.

“Unfortunately, neither the attacker nor his family members showed any form of remorsefulness. This led me to file a case against him as anyone who sees the condition of the puppy would feel bad. But that did not happen in this case here. Fortunately, Ajesh, the SHO, did a commendable job as he was horrified to see the puppy’s condition.

Apart from multiple fractures, the puppy has become hearing impaired too, probably due to the trauma it had been inflicted,” Aravindan told TNIE.