Kerala government orders vigilance probe against ADGP Ajith Kumar over amassing wealth

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has issued an order empowering the Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau (VACB) to probe the allegation of amassing wealth against Law and Order ADGP M R Ajith Kumar, former Pathanamthitta SP Sujith S Das and other officers.

The recommendation from State Police Chief Shaik Darvesh Saheb in this regard had gone to the state government, following which the order was issued on Thursday. A special team will be announced on Friday to probe the allegation. The state police chief had recommended a Vigilance verification of the corruption allegations against Ajith, Sujith and other officers of the Malappuram District Anti Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF) against whom Nilambur MLA P V Anvar had raised allegation of corruption and amassment of wealth.

Verifying a complaint is the first step taken by Vigilance. Once it is done, and the Vigilance cops find that the allegations have merit, then a preliminary examination will be ordered.

The decision to get the Vigilance involved in the inquiry was taken as the allegation had to be probed under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Anvar had alleged that the ADGP was building a palatial house in the heart of Thiruvananthapuram city and that cost several crores of rupees. Anvar had also alleged that the ADGP had connections with the gold-smuggling rackets.