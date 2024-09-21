32 under treatment for suspected Nipah symptoms in Malappuram

MALAPPURAM: As many as 20 people on the contact list of the 24-year-old Nipah victim in Thiruvali tested negative for the infection on Friday. With these, a total of 57 people on the contact list have so far tested negative for the disease.

The victim’s contact list currently includes 267 people. No new persons were added to the list on Friday. Of those, 81 are health workers. Among them, 177 people are categorised as primary contacts, while 90 are secondary contacts. Within the primary contact group, 134 are considered high-risk.

One person displaying symptoms of Nipah was admitted to Manjeri Government Medical College Hospital (MCH). Including this, four people are currently receiving treatment at Manjeri MCH for suspected symptoms of the disease. Additionally, 28 people are being treated for suspected symptoms at Perinthalmanna MES Medical College Hospital.

On Friday, the Nipah control cell in Malappuram provided mental support to 268 individuals.

Health Minister Veena George said that arrangements have been made to allow classmates of the victim who are under quarantine in Bengaluru, to take their university exams.