A 60-year legacy of love, kindness in Malayalam cinema

KOCHI: For generations of Malayalam film enthusiasts, Kaviyoor Ponnamma embodies the quintessential mother figure. With a career spanning over six decades, she leaves an indelible mark on the industry, having played iconic mother roles that exemplified love, care, and selflessness. Her memorable performances, including the heartfelt address to her son as “Unni,” have become deeply ingrained in popular culture.

Ponnamma’s remarkable journey doing roles of mother began in 1965 with Thommante Makkal, directed by J Sasikumar. At just 20, she took on the role of a mother to Sathyan and Madhu, who were her seniors in real life. “I was happy to play the mother role,” she recalled in an interview. “Age wasn’t a concern. I saw it as a credit and a significant milestone in my acting career.”

This pivotal role cemented Ponnamma’s status as the representation of motherhood in Malayalam cinema, setting the benchmark for supporting roles. With her passing, Malayalam cinema mourns the loss of its beloved mother figure, leaving behind a legacy of love, warmth, and unforgettable performances.

“She was part of family-oriented films and played a significant role most of the time. She was a glorified mother in Malayalam films, who sacrificed for the family, upholding values of love and kindness. In modern times, those characters may be criticised. But her perfection in handling such roles with a lot of emotions and expressions has greatly contributed to the success of those films,” said G P Ramachandran, a film critic.

The training she received in music, her sweet voice, which everyone enjoyed listening to, and their talent in music have also helped her portray mother roles successfully. Actor Maala Parvathy recalled how she calls the actors who do the character of her son ‘Unni’.