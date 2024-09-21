A 60-year legacy of love, kindness in Malayalam cinema

KOCHI: For generations of Malayalam film enthusiasts, Kaviyoor Ponnamma embodies the quintessential mother figure. With a career spanning over six decades, she leaves an indelible mark on the industry, having played iconic mother roles that exemplified love, care, and selflessness. Her memorable performances, including the heartfelt address to her son as “Unni,” have become deeply ingrained in popular culture.
Ponnamma’s remarkable journey doing roles of mother began in 1965 with Thommante Makkal, directed by J Sasikumar. At just 20, she took on the role of a mother to Sathyan and Madhu, who were her seniors in real life. “I was happy to play the mother role,” she recalled in an interview. “Age wasn’t a concern. I saw it as a credit and a significant milestone in my acting career.”
This pivotal role cemented Ponnamma’s status as the representation of motherhood in Malayalam cinema, setting the benchmark for supporting roles. With her passing, Malayalam cinema mourns the loss of its beloved mother figure, leaving behind a legacy of love, warmth, and unforgettable performances.
“She was part of family-oriented films and played a significant role most of the time. She was a glorified mother in Malayalam films, who sacrificed for the family, upholding values of love and kindness. In modern times, those characters may be criticised. But her perfection in handling such roles with a lot of emotions and expressions has greatly contributed to the success of those films,” said G P Ramachandran, a film critic.
The training she received in music, her sweet voice, which everyone enjoyed listening to, and their talent in music have also helped her portray mother roles successfully. Actor Maala Parvathy recalled how she calls the actors who do the character of her son ‘Unni’.
“She has such a soothing voice. The sweetness on her face and smile with empathy and compassion gave her the image of the perfect mother every Malayalee wishes to have in their lives,” she said, adding that Ponnamma was lucky enough to act as the mother of several actors, from Sathyan in the 1960s to Mammootty, Mohanlal, and Suresh Gopi in the 2000s.
“The socio-political scenario was different then. Her storytelling skills and the perfect slang imprinted an image of a good mother in the minds of Malayalees and eventually became the ideal mother figure in Malayalam,” said G P Ramachandran, adding that being an artist who was active in Malayalam film, she deserved a J C Daniel award.
“She was able to convincingly portray a real-life mother. With the precision in managing the roles, no one in the industry can replace her, and she will be remembered as a sweet and loving mother forever,” added Mala.
A few notable works of her
Kudumbini - 1964
Odayil Ninnu - 1965
Thriveni - 1970
Theerthayathra - 1972
Nirmalyam - 1973
Nakhangal - 1973
Oppol - 1981
Thinkalazhcha Nalla Divasam - 1985
Thaniyavarthanam - 1987
Kireedam - 1989
His Highness Abdullah - 1990
Bharatham - 1991
Sandesam - 1991
Vietnam Colony - 1993
Chenkol- 1993
Thenmavin Kombath - 1994
Kakkakuyil - 2001
Nandanam - 2002