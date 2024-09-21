Congress in Kerala completes revamp of booth-level committees

KOCHI: The reorganisation of 70% of Congress block committees has been completed. In an emergency meeting held at the Ernakulam District Congress Committee office on Friday, party leaders said that 210 block Congress committees have already been revamped, with only 72 remaining.

DCC presidents and KPCC general secretaries in charge of the districts assured that the remaining committees would be reorganised by September 30. In the wake of the Wayanad disaster, the deadline for forming booth Congress committees has been extended to October 15. The meeting also reviewed organisational progress under Mission 2025.

The party had decided to reorganise its district, mandalam, block and booth-level committees ahead of the local body polls and the 2026 assembly elections. However, the revamp was delayed owing to various reasons. Significantly, the meeting saw Congress state president K Sudhakaran, and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan speaking in a single voice aimed at strengthening the party. AICC general secretary in charge of Kerala, Deepadas Munshi, along with CWC members Ramesh Chennithala and Shashi Tharoor, attended the meeting virtually.

The party also decided to intensify its protests against the state government. A protest rally led by block Congress committees will take place at 4pm on September 24 followed by a mass protest at Thrissur Thekkinkadu Maidan on September 28. The protests will be organised demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

While 26 block committees in Thrissur district will focus on the September 28 protest, 256 block Congress committees across the state will participate in the rally on September 24. “Senior Congress leaders will take part in the protests in all districts. Additionally, the KPCC meeting decided to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi’s presidency of the Congress with grand events. As part of this, a Gandhi memorial meeting will be held at 25,177 booths in the state on October 2,” said KPCC general secretary M Liju.

Meanwhile, Satheesan accused the CM of misleading the public by announcing an inquiry into the disruption of Thrissur Pooram.