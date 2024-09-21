Kerala

Kaviyoor Ponnamma acted in five films at a time, all in same costume, says Balachandra Menon

The actor said that his favourite roles of Ponnamma were always the mother characters. She truly was the mother of our audience.
Actor Kaviyoor Ponnamma
BALACHANDRA MENON : If you look at my film career, Ponnamma chechi was always a part of it. My first film, Uthrada Rathri, starred her. She was also in Chiriyo Chiri, Achuvettante Veedu, and my latest film. We were like a family, and ‘Roses of the family’, our club was our meeting space. She was a constant presence, and everyone felt a motherly warmth from her. Even though she was hospitalised earlier, I still can’t believe the news. My favourite roles of hers were always the mother characters. She truly was the mother of our audience.

I once told her that I would give her full marks as an artist compared to others. She asked me why. I told her that while everyone else would undergo makeovers to fit their characters, she would simply wear a mundu, shawl, and a grey wig. She was the only artist who did that. We Malayalees don’t like seeing her in any other way. She once wore a sleeveless blouse in a movie, and the audience didn’t like it. She had to always maintain that image.

I remember her acting in five films at a time, all with the same costume. She would portray five different mothers. Earlier, when we wrote a mother character, we couldn’t think of anyone else to cast. That was her impact. She came to the industry as a singer. She was excellent at it.

Actor Kaviyoor Ponnamma
