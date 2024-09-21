Kaviyoor Ponnamma was like family to me, shared a special bond, says Madhupal

MADHUPAL : The loss is intensely personal. She was like family to me and we shared a very special bond. I often visited her and she loved to share stories from the early years of her career in the industry, working alongside actors like Prem Nazir. I have known her since I started my career in the film industry from the 1990s. Past two days I have been praying for her recovery, but her smiling face is forever etched in my heart. Seeing her unwell was a painful experience. She was a mother figure to me.

Amma was saddened by the film industry’s shift and observed the lack of representation for grandmother and mother figures in new movies. She was a remarkable actress and she will live on in the hearts of the audience and the industry as the ideal mother figure. That is her legacy.

She was a fabulous actress and despite her incredible talent, Kaviyoor Ponnamma was often stereotyped as a mother figure. During private conversations, she had expressed her desire to explore her acting range further, but the industry and audiences seemed unable to envision her in roles beyond the mother figure.