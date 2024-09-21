Kaviyoor Ponnamma was more than an actress, a motherly figure for all, says Sibi Malayil

SIBI MALAYIL : She first acted as Mammootty’s mother and then as Mohanlal’s mother in my films. Her performances in Kireedam, Chenkol, His Highness Abdulla, Bharatham, and about 10 other films of mine were remarkable. Despite being very senior to me, she always treated me with the utmost respect as a director. During breaks, she would share fascinating stories and experiences from her long and illustrious career.

For us Malayalees, she is more than just an actress; she is a mother figure. Her presence brought a sense of warmth and familiarity, and her passing is a profound loss for all of us. Her affectionate way of calling the character ‘Unni’ became quite popular and is something I will always cherish.

My favourite roles of hers are the mother characters in Kireedam and Chenkol. She portrayed the same character in different periods, capturing the evolution and emotional depth of the character with incredible skill. Her ability to express the tragedy and hardships that the characters endured was truly exceptional. She brought a unique authenticity and emotional resonance to her roles, making her performances unforgettable.