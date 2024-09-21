Veteran CPM leader M M Lawrence passes away

KOCHI: Veteran communist leader and former central committee member of the CPM M M Lawrence,94, passed away in a private hospital at Kochi on Saturday. He was suffering from age-related ailments.

One of the most senior leaders of the CPM, Lawrence was incarcerated for 22 months in connection with the attack on Edappally police station which occurred on February 28, 1950. He had served six years jail term in connection with various cases including Emergency period. Lawrence had served as the national vice president and Kerala state general secretary of the CITU . He also served as a Member of Parliament representing Idukki constituency from 1980 to 1984.

Born as the son of Madamakkal Avira Mathu and Mangalath Mariyam of Mulavukad on June 15, 1929, Lawrence entered politics after completing tenth grade education and was granted membership of the Communist party in 1946 when he was only 17 years old. He was expelled from St Albert's School for wearing the tricolour on his shirt in support of the freedom struggle.

A bitter critic of former chief minister V S Achuthanandan, Lawrence was demoted to the Ernakulam area committee while he was serving as the central committee member of the CPM on charges of factionalism. However he returned to the CPM state committee later.

Lawrence had played a key role in unifying the workers in both organised and unorganised sectors. He was one of the first leaders of the Communist party who strived to unify manual scavengers, port workers, transport and merchant shipping workers.