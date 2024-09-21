Vigilance special unit to conduct probe against ADGP Ajith Kumar, others

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Vigilance Special Investigation Unit I will conduct an inquiry into the allegations of financial irregularities and amassment of wealth levelled against Law and Order ADGP M R Ajith Kumar, former Pathanamthitta SP Sujith S Das and members of the Malappuram District Anti Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF). Vigilance SP K L Johnykutty will be the investigating officer, while the proceedings will be directly monitored by Vigilance Director Yogesh Gupta.

The state government has given six months for the team to inquire about the complaint and submit the report. If it’s found that the allegations have merit, then they will register cases and conduct further action. The Special Investigation Unit 1 has state-wide jurisdiction and they will probe the alleged incidents that took place in various districts.

The state government on Thursday gave the green signal for the Vigilance to verify the allegations against the top cop levelled by Nilambur MLA P V Anvar. The investigating team will look into five allegations that were raised by the legislator. These allegations include removing valuable trees from the camp of Malappuram District Police Chief, accepting a bribe in connection with case against online journalist Sajan Scaria, misappropriation of gold seized from smugglers, construction of a palatial house costing crores of rupees & general misappropriation of wealth.

The allegations against Sujith and Malappuram DANSAF team members are that they were party to the misappropriation of gold seized from smugglers and also for accruing wealth beyond their means of income. The Vigilance had already initiated verification of a similar allegation against Sujith and that will be clubbed with the current proceedings.

The Vigilance probe was facilitated after State Police Chief Shaik Darvesh Saheb, who also heads the Special Investigation Team to inquire about the whole allegations against the ADGP, wrote to the state government recommending a separate probe by the anti-graft agency as the allegations had a Vigilance angle to it.

FIVE ALLEGATIONS

