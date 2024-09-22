Mollywood pays tributes to its beloved actor

KOCHI : The Municipal Town Hall in Kalamassery witnessed the arrival of a multitude since Saturday morning. From actors and politicians to common people, what everyone wished was to see the ‘mother’ of Malayalam film, Kaviyoor Ponnamma, for one last time.

Actors Mammootty and Mohanlal, who had donned innumerable roles with her, spent hours near the mortal remains of the veteran actor who passed away in Kochi on Friday after she was diagnosed with cancer.

Recollecting his memories with the senior artist, actor and dancer, Vineeth said that every Malayalee has experienced her love. “Not just in Malayalam cinema, she was a mother to every Malayalee. Everyone who has watched her film has experienced her love and affection as a mother,” he said.

Acted in more than 700 Malayalam films since the late 1950s, Ponnamma has collaborated with several actors and filmmakers. She was also an active citizen in social activities. For Tini Tom, who is also a member of AMMA ad hoc committee, Ponnamma’s demise is more hurtful as he lost a neighbour too. “I remember her more as a neighbour than as an artist. We both were in Aluva and associated with several initiatives and activities. She addresses everyone ‘Mone’ (my son). I don’t remember her calling anyone by name. It is a loss for Aluva too,” he told reporters.

As the public viewing came to an end, filmmaker Renji Panicker, and actor and union minister Suresh Gopi, with pain on their faces, carried their beloved Ponnamma Chechi’s mortal remains to the ambulance as the cortege started its journey to her residence in Aluva.

Actors Jayasurya, Ananya, Sarayu, Nikhila Vimal, and Vinu Mohan, and filmmakers Joshiy, Renji Panicker, Kamal, and B Unnikrishnan paid their tributes.

Minister P Rajeeve represented the state government. Ponnamma was laid to rest on Saturday evening with a guard of honour.