Women directors raise allegations against KSFDC, chairman Shaji N Karun

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amidst calls to bring in much-needed reforms in the Malayalam film industry, two independent women film directors have openly alleged institutional harassment by the Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC) and its chairman Shaji N Karun.

The veteran filmmaker currently presides over the government panel that was formed to shape the state film policy.

Indu Lakshmi and Mini IG -- two directors chosen under the State government’s project to encourage first-time women directors -- alleged that they were ill- treated and verbally harassed by Shaji N Karun.

Indu Lakshmi was selected for her debut directorial film ‘Nila’. “Without any reason Shaji repeatedly told me that I was incompetent. One of the officers at KSFDC, who is closely connected with Shaji, too ill-treated me”, she told TNIE.

Indu who has a decade-long corporate experience said that when she found out that the line producer had allegedly misappropriated funds, she was denied a detailed expenditure bill.

“When they claimed our budget was over, I wanted to know the real picture. Later, they didn't give approval for editing. At Chithranjali, where I was allowed to work, even the mouse and keyboard were non-functional. There was no software for editing. When I brought this to Shaji’s notice, he mocked at me. He asked me to first win a few award or the other before complaining and then he would consider my demands. Dubbing facility was repeatedly denied.

"However, when I confronted Shaji, he told me that he had waited one year for his film ‘Vanaprashtam’ to be completed”, she added.

According to Indu Lakshmi, it was only because of sheer will that she was able to complete the post production work. She alleged that the KSFDC officials pressured her to give credit to costume designers who had put in only three days of work.

"Moreover, they kept postponing the release date of the film, for not succumbing to their pressure. Even after the Cultural Minister’s instruction at a meeting, Shaji continued to harass me. He told me that I didn’t know anything about movies and I had apparently applied for the project only out of greed seeking the Rs 1. 50 crore allotted to each film. He said that my body language was not apt for a director. He kept insulting me verbally," she alleged.

At a time he even said such funding was given to women directors as a favour, yet we gave nothing back. He kept insulting me verbally," she said.

Eventually the film was released on August 4, 2023. “Shaji is a very powerful individual. No one is ready to talk against him because of his proximity to power,” Indu Lakshmi said.

Meanwhile, another first- time director Mini IG too went through a similar ordeal. She was selected to direct her debut film ‘Divorce’. It was censored in 2021. “In 2020 when Covid restrictions were implemented, we stopped shooting. However, KSFDC authorities asked me to complete the shooting on the indoor sets at Chitranjali. It was unnecessary and I was sure it would affect the quality of the film. However, they were adamant. At the time of shooting, they did not release the amount citing red-tapism. Even though there were clear instructions that all bills have to be passed through the director, they did not do so. They even kept extending the premere of my film indefinitely”, she told TNIE.

Like Indu Lakshmi, Mini too had to approach the Cultural Minister to intervene to end the deadlock.

“However, when I met Shaji N Karun, he told me that I was not competent and experienced hands should have been selected instead. When I pointed out that the project was envisaged for first-time directors his reply was that we were not submissive, while talking to authorities. He even told me that releasing the film was not his duty. He also took offense in addressing him with a ‘Hi’ in an email. When the film was released, it was taken off from theatres after just two or three days”, she said.

Mini is from the National School of Drama and has directed over 25 dramas.

Mini and Indu also alleged that the then director of KSFDC Maya too was rude in her behaviour towards them.

Meanwhile, responding to the allegations Shaji N Karun told TNIE that the State government has entrusted him to produce good films. “However, I feel I could not achieve that. Even while someone has a good screenplay and yet they produce a bad film out of it, what should we say? If they produce a bad film, I have to tell them. However, people like Indu Lakshmi are humiliating me as an individual. I won’t tolerate this and will deal with it legally. I was never involved in the process of their film-making. I have many other responsibilities too. It is not true that I harassed them. Rather, they are insulting me on a personal level”, he said.

Meanwhile, the Movement for Independent Cinema has asked the government to reshuffle and reorganize the KDFDC and Chalachitra Academy.

“The women directors who were part of the scheme to uplift the work of first time directors has raised allegations against KSFDC chairman Shaji N Karun”, the collective said in a statement.

“Individuals who were part of the scheme in the SC- ST section too had raised similar allegations. In such circumstances, KSFDC should be reorganized by giving proper representation to independent directors. The government should also reconsider its decision to give charge of the academy to Premkumar”, they demanded.