Comprehensive revision of Kerala PG curriculum on the cards

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state has kick-started the process to revise the Post Graduate curriculum close on the heels of the University Grants Commission (UGC) introducing a curriculum and credit framework for the programme. The higher education department has entrusted the Kerala State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) to develop a model curriculum framework and credit structure in four months.
KSHEC will conduct seminars and discussions with stakeholders before drafting the model curriculum. Interestingly, the council has also been asked to submit practical suggestions for the transition of students, presently pursuing the conventional three-year degree courses, to the four-ear (honours) degree programme.
“As was done in the case of the recently introduced four-year degree programme (FYUGP), the UGC’s framework will serve as the model. Minor variations, relevant to the state’s context, will be brought in after extensive discussions with stakeholders in the academic community,” KHSEC vice chairperson Rajan Gurukkal told TNIE.
While students who have passed three-year degree programme will pursue the two-year PG programme having 80 credits, the course duration will be one-year and 40 credits for students who have passed FYUGP. Students will have the option to choose between course work and research component or a combination of both.
In the revised two-year PG course, the first two semesters (first year) will be devoted entirely for coursework. In the third and fourth semesters (second year), the students can continue to pursue only coursework. However, they will also have the option of pursuing course work in the third semester and research in the fourth semester or carry out only research in the third and fourth semesters.
Meanwhile, students enrolling in one-year PG programme after FYUGP can choose to do only coursework, only research or a combination of both coursework and research. The one-year course would be suitable for students who need a PG degree after FYUGP. Notably, the UGC had recently relaxed rules allowing students who have scored 75% marks and above in FYUGP to directly pursue PhD or appear for the National Eligibility Test (NET) without PG degree.
NEW PROPOSALS
Two-year PG course with 80 credits for three-year degree students
One-year PG course with 40 credits for four-year degree students
Options to choose between coursework, research or combination of both
Proposal to upgrade conventional three-year degree to honours degree
Transition of 3-yr UG courses to honours
KHSEC will also explore the option of allowing the transition of conventional three-year degree courses to the honours degree. This has been the demand of the students presently pursuing the conventional degree courses, following the introduction of FYUGP. Higher Education Minister R Bindu had assured the students that the government would consider their proposal favourably.
“Students who have passed the conventional three-year degree course can enrol in the two-year PG programme. The proposal of allowing such students an exit option with honours degree after the first year is being considered. The credit requirement and other conditions for awarding such a degree will be worked out,” said a KSHEC official.