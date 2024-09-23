Comprehensive revision of Kerala PG curriculum on the cards

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state has kick-started the process to revise the Post Graduate curriculum close on the heels of the University Grants Commission (UGC) introducing a curriculum and credit framework for the programme. The higher education department has entrusted the Kerala State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) to develop a model curriculum framework and credit structure in four months.

KSHEC will conduct seminars and discussions with stakeholders before drafting the model curriculum. Interestingly, the council has also been asked to submit practical suggestions for the transition of students, presently pursuing the conventional three-year degree courses, to the four-ear (honours) degree programme.

“As was done in the case of the recently introduced four-year degree programme (FYUGP), the UGC’s framework will serve as the model. Minor variations, relevant to the state’s context, will be brought in after extensive discussions with stakeholders in the academic community,” KHSEC vice chairperson Rajan Gurukkal told TNIE.

While students who have passed three-year degree programme will pursue the two-year PG programme having 80 credits, the course duration will be one-year and 40 credits for students who have passed FYUGP. Students will have the option to choose between course work and research component or a combination of both.