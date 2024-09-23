Kerala: ‘Gold rush’, a thriller veiled in mystery

KOCHI: There is more to gold smuggling in Kerala than meets the eye. Beyond just trafficking the precious metal, the dubious affair has sparked violent clashes, kidnapping, and even murders in certain instances. But several questions linger: How do so many of the carriers evade customs checks? How do hijackers come into the picture? And how do the police intercept the carriers who have escaped the customs?

The allegations raised by CPM-backed MLA P V Anvar has turned the spotlight on the disturbing nexus formed allegedly between the police and the gold smuggling racket spread across the state.

Central to these operations are the infamous ‘pottikkal’ gangs, who intercept and decamp with the gold after the smugglers have evaded the customs checks at airports. With four international airports in Kerala — Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Kannur and Kozhikode — acting as gateways, the state has become a lucrative hub for gold smuggling worth several crores of rupees annually, say top officials.

According to sources, the ‘pottikkal’ (literal translation means breaking, and in this case, hijacking) gangs operate by robbing the gold from carriers somewhere outside the airports. These gangs ambush the vehicles carrying the smuggled gold and seize it. In some instances, however, it is the police who take the carriers and the gold into custody.

Yet, only a fraction of the gold is reported in official records. And the smugglers are charged under minor offences, such as possession of stolen property, enabling them to secure bail easily. Anvar’s revelations expose these operations.