Thrissur Pooram fiasco: ADGP rules out conspiracy

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: There was no conspiracy or external interference in the incidents that led to the disruption of Thrissur Pooram this year, an investigation report into the fiasco has said.

ADGP M R Ajith Kumar submitted the 1,600-page report to the Chief Minister’s Office late on Saturday, five months after a probe was ordered into the fiasco. Kumar, who is facing heat over the issue, blamed the local police for the chaos while giving himself the clean chit.

A senior police officer said the report stated there was no external interference or conspiracy behind the chaos at the Pooram. It mentioned that the ADGP left the spot after completing final inspections, and blamed the devaswoms for refusing to continue with the festival.

The report attributed the fiasco to a lapse in coordination by the local police, particularly then Thrissur city police commissioner Ankit Ashok. It also detailed the security measures taken by the police to manage the crowd according to the court instructions.

Meanwhile, the report has drawn flak for not mentioning IG Sethuraman and DIG Ajithabeegam, who were also present at the time of the incident. The opposition termed the document a farce, as it was prepared by an officer who is himself accused in the matter.