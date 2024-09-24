75-year-old on walking mission from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram to prove he is not anti-national

ALAPPUZHA: At a time when wearing patriotism on one’s sleeves is rather common, this 75-year-old has undertaken a long walk to prove that he is a patriot and not a traitor. R Manoharan of Kumpalathu, Perungala, Kayamkulam, is walking from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram braving the elements to prove his love for the country.

He has been nursing a grouse for many years after he was sacked from two Central government jobs just for being a communist. In those days, being a communist was considered anti-national by some sections. After completing mechanical engineering from NSS Polytechnic, Pandalam, in 1968, Manoharan joined the Indian Army Madras Engineer Group. But after nine months, he was sacked.

“In the letter, the authorities said that my character was good, but my ‘service is no longer required’,” he told TNIE. “Later, I joined the Income Tax Department in Mumbai. But they sacked me because I was a communist and it was my bad mark according to the authorities,” he said.

Although he sent several memorandums to the chief minister and the Governor seeking reinstatement in the job and being absolved of the ‘anti-national’ tag, they were of no use. Once former CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury also raised this issue in the Rajya Sabha, but it failed to yield results.

“Now I am 75 years old and I have to prove my love for the country. I have decided to walk along the roads of the state to prove my patriotism in front of the public.” His journey started from Thalappadi in Kasaragod on August 15 and he plans to conclude the odyssey in Thiruvananthapuram by November. Manoharan covers around 15 to 20 km every day and he is currently in Malappuram district. He hopes to enter Palakkad next week.